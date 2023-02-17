Machine Gun Kelly Says He Was 'Electrocuted' During Super Bowl Party Performance

Machine Gun Kelly was reportedly dealing with a lot of drama after the Super Bowl, but it seems he had a bit before the big game too. The musician was part of the Super Bowl festivities on Friday night at the Coors Light Bird's Nest Festival in Scottsdale, Arizona, and ended up getting a little more energy than he bargained for on stage.

While it didn't seem to affect the show too much, MGK shared a clip to his Instagram page on Saturday, adding that he took a bit of a shock on stage. "Yoo I got electrocuted and my hair stood up," he wrote over the top of a video of the moment.

According to TMZ, the musician's hair goes from normal hair to the type of style that Yahoo Serious sported in the late '80s. He goes to full poof ball before continuing to perform. As the outlet notes, Kelly did not get treatment from nearby EMTs and his performance went on for two hours.

While it might seem like a dangerous incident that shouldn't just be glossed over on Instagram, there could be another reason for the shocking look. As AZ Central notes, Arizona's dryer air, people's choice of clothing, and other environmental factors raise the chance of static electricity causing chaos for hair, fingertips and other bits of people's bodies.

It isn't officially determined that static is the cause of MGK's popped hairdo, but it can at least be considered. His hairstyle, location, and choice of clothing all seem to fit the puzzle. Also the lack of serious injury and smoke lends a lot to Kelly not being "electrocuted."

Instead of spending an evening in the morgue, Kelly and his fiancee Megan Fox attended Drake's Super Bowl party and enjoyed a fun evening. The moment comes a week after Kelly had some disappointment at the Grammys.

He received his first nomination for Best Rock Album at Sunday's awards, but didn't walk away the winner. It isn't anything to be ashamed of, especially when you consider Ozzy Osbourne won the award. Fox covered that aspect in her congratulatory post after the show.

"Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven't seen from you before and I'm so proud of you. Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award," Fox wrote in the caption. "Although those will come... and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you'll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I'll keep this memory of you forever"