Machine Gun Kelly Shares How Daughter Casie Helped Him Get Sober

Machine Gun Kelly is opening up about how his daughter Casie helped him decide to get sober. The 34-year-old "Emo Girl" artist, born Colson Baker, spoke candidly about how a conversation he had with his daughter, now 15, inspired his sobriety journey during the Sunday, Aug. 18 episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

"It started with my daughter saying, 'Dad, you know I can tell when you're high?' It broke my heart," Kelly recalled of the conversation with Casie he had when she was 11 or 12 years old. "It was the ultimate letdown." He continued, "It took me a while afterward, because obviously drugs have a vice grip on you. That was step one for me. As a father and as a man, to be the father I wish my dad would have been, I have to break this generational curse for my kid."

Kelly previously revealed on Bunnie Xo's podcast Dumb Blonde earlier this month that he was one year sober and "completely sober from everything" after previously abusing alcohol, marijuana and pills. "I don't drink anymore. I haven't drank since last August," he said on the podcast. "That was my first time I ever went to rehab."

In rehab, the rapper learned "so many ways to operate my body and show where my anger is coming from and the methods to quell it." MGK noted that he also "ended up falling into an awareness of what [his] condition is and has made peace with it," calling it a "constant tightrope walk."

Supporting Kelly along the way has been his longtime partner, Megan Fox. The Jennifer's Body actress has been "extremely helpful" throughout the musician's struggles with sobriety, including the "psychological withdrawals" he's faced throughout. "I continue to embrace that this journey is gonna be hard for me," he noted, "but I accept it and forgive myself."

Kelly added, "I'm also really hard on myself. I'm just happy that I'm able to start to be comfortable enough to show people who I am because I kind of depended on my art to do that."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA's National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.