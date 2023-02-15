MGK's Guitarist Shares Photos With Boyfriend After Being Pulled Into Megan Fox Breakup Chatter

Machine Gun Kelly's guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, has been brought into the drama surrounding the singer and his fiancée, Megan Fox. Amid the talk about Kelly and Fox's possible split, there were rumors that the musician cheated on the actor with Lloyd. The guitarist shut down the talk on Tuesday by posting a Valentine's Day tribute to her boyfriend, Christopher Painter, per Page Six.

Lloyd kept things simple and romantic for her Valentine's Day post. She posted a selfie with Painter, which she captioned, "Valentine [heart emoji]." That wasn't the only post that she shared on her Instagram Story. Lloyd also included a clip of Painter jumping into a pool with floatation devices everywhere, captioning it, "You da best."

As previously stated, Lloyd has been dragged into the latest drama concerning Fox and Kelly. Over the weekend, fans began to speculate that the pair had called it quits due to Fox's social media activity. She deleted images of Kelly from her Instagram account and unfollowed him. Her last post, before she seemingly deactivated her account, featured photos of herself in a black dress and an image of an envelope burning in a firepit. The post came alongside a caption that contained lyrics from Beyonce's song "Pray You Catch Me," writing, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath."One fan took to the comments section of the post to speculate that Kelly was involved with Lloyd. This prompted Fox to reply, "Maybe I got with Sophie."

Even though there's been much talk about Fox and Kelly's relationship status, a source told PEOPLE that their engagement was still on. According to the insider, the pair got into "a fight over the weekend." They added that the incident left Fox "very upset" and that she "won't speak to" Kelly. The source continued, "They haven't officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off. They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time."

Fox and Kelly were seen together on Monday amid the breakup speculation. The couple was seen outside of a marriage counseling office in California. They were reportedly in the office for over two and a half hours. While Fox and Kelly seem to be making an effort in their relationship, only time will tell whether they can get past this latest hurdle.