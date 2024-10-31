Brian Austin Green Reveals Breaking Point in His Marriage to Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green is sharing the moment he realized he and Megan Fox’s marriage was in trouble.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 51, spoke candidly about the end of his nearly 10-year marriage to former co-star Tori Spelling during the Monday, Oct. 28, episode of her MisSPELLING podcast, revealing he knew his martial issues were real when the Transformers star, 38, was getting mad at how he chewed.

“She’d gotten to the point where things weren’t great, so I think everything was annoying her,” Green explained, adding, “You kind of get to the point where you’re like, ‘God, just the way you’re shuffling your feet right now. The way you’re putting that toast in the toaster’s just driving me crazy.’ It’s all that stupid little stuff.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum continued, “That to me is when you either have to make the choice to say, ‘OK, we’re going to go into therapy, and we’re gonna try to find our connection and figure out what’s going on now, or these things are going to sink us.’ …They’re going to be the death of us. Because they just build up and build up and get worse and worse.”

Green and Fox first started dating in 2004 and tied the knot in 2010. In 2015, the Jennifer’s Body actress filed for divorce, but the couple soon reconciled. Five years later, the two officially ended their marriage, finalizing their divorce in 2022. The two actors share three kids – Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.

In March, Fox confessed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she was “not great” while in her marriage to Green. “I did a lot of, like, falling in love with other people all the time,” she shared at the time. “I would go to work and fall in love because I was a kid and, yeah, I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life.”

The Holiday in the Sun actress attributed her behavior to her age at the time, lamenting, “I was young and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment and that magnitude. …Most of my growth and awareness came after childbirth.”

Following her split from Green, Fox got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly in January 2022. The on-again, off-again couple has since ended their engagement, and Fox declined to share their current relationship status on the podcast. “I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se,” she said at the time.