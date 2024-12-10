Megan Fox and MGK Just Broke Up Ahead of Baby’s Arrival

Megan Fox and MGK have broken up again, and the relationship did not end well, according to a TMZ report. The pair, who are currently expecting a child together, reportedly split over the Thanksgiving holiday after Fox discovered something “upsetting” on the rapper’s phone.

TMZ’s report, which is not attributed to an individual reporter, reads, “We’re told the reason for their split is that Megan found material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting, and it made her want him to leave the trip early.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The blow-up apparently went down in Vail, Colorado, where the two spent the holiday. Fox gave the musician, who is also known as Machine Gun Kelly, the boot and they’ve been done ever since.

Megan Fox’s Pregnancy Details and the Previous MGK Breakup

Megan Fox and Colson Baker “Machine Gun Kelly” attend “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink” premiere on June 27, 2022 in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images)

This is just the latest split for the famous pair, who were once engaged. The couple had called off their engagement some time over the past year, with the actress confirming the relationship status change earlier in 2024.

On Nov. 11, Megan Fox revealed the pregnancy via an Instagram post, tagging MGK to indicate he was the father and that they were back together. MGK confirmed the news just days before their breakup, expressing on Nov. 25 that he’s excited to become a new dad again. TMZ now reports that the Transformers actress is due in March.

Megan Fox and MGK (Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

This will be the Jennifer’s Body actress’ fourth child, her first with MGK. Fox has three children from her previous marriage to actor Brian Austin Green. This would be her first child with MGK, whom she began dating in 2020. MGK is already the father of a 15-year-old daughter, Casie Baker, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.

About Megan Fox’s Acting Career

Megan Fox first found success in Hollywood through the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith, as well as the 2004 Lindsay Lohan movie Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. Fox became a 21st-century sex symbol through her role as Mikaela Banes in 2007’s Transformers and 2009’s Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. During the height of her fame, she also starred in the 2009 horror movie Jennifer’s Body, which critics have since hailed as a greatly underappreciated movie in the genre.

Megan Fox (Credit: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

While her career slowed down over the years, she still etched a few more high-profile works into her filmography, such as the 2010s live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies and 2023’s Expend4bles. She also had a recurring role in the Fox sitcom New Girl as Reagan Lucas, a love interest of core character Nick Miller (Jake Johnson).