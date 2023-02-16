MGK's Guitarist Sophie Lloyd Addresses Cheating Rumors Amid Megan Fox Drama

Sophie Lloyd, the guitarist touring with Machine Gun Kelly whose name has been brought up by fans amid MGK's rumored breakup with his fiancée Megan Fox, slammed baseless speculation that she played a role in the drama. Lloyd was only linked to the scandal when an Instagram user suggested that MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, was cheating on Fox with Lloyd. There are no actual clues to suggest that Lloyd, who is in a long-term relationship with musician Christopher Painter, is involved; in fact, she spoke out against those rumors this week.

"Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media," Lloyd's management team said in a statement to Page Six on Wednesday. "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It's disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else."

Fox and Kelly have been engaged since January 2022. Over Super Bowl weekend, Fox's sudden social media activity led to speculation that it was all over between them. She deleted all photos of Kelly from her Instagram page, then posted photos with lyrics from Beyonce's 2019 song "Pray You Catch Me." The song is included on Lemonade, an album inspired by infidelity. Fox then deleted her Instagram profile completely.

Before Fox deleted her page though, one fan suggested Kelly "probably got with Sophie," referencing Lloyd. "Maybe I got with Sophie," Fox jokingly replied. Kelly has yet to delete all of his Instagram posts that include Fox.

Lloyd joined Kelly's touring band in May 2022 for his Mainstream Sellout Tour. She also performed with the "Emo Girl" singer at Sports Illustrated's The Party event in Scottsdale, Arizona before Super Bowl LVII. On Valentine's Day, Lloyd posted a selfie with Painter, simply captioning the post "Valentine [heart emoji]."

Painter is a drummer and sound engineer. On Jan. 20, he marked the couple's five-year anniversary. "Today marks a very special day. It was the day I asked you to be my partner in crime. And 5 years later that is still very accurate," Painter, known professionally as "The Painter," wrote. "Thank you for everything you do. Thank you for your thoughtfulness, kindness, generosity, care, silliness, and your love."

Kelly and Fox have yet to publicly comment on their relationship status. On Monday, sources told PEOPLE the two were still engaged, but Fox stopped wearing her ring. "Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won't speak to him," the source said. On Tuesday, The Daily Mail published photos of the two leaving a marriage counseling office and reportedly left in separate cars.