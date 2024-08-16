Dakota Johnson Rep Speaks out on Chris Martin Breakup Rumors

Rumors of a potential split between actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin have recently been circulating. However, a representative for the Madame Web star has stepped forward to quash these rumors, affirming the couple's solid relationship status.

"They are happily together," the spokesperson declared to People, addressing speculation about the 34-year-old actress and her 47-year-old musician partner. This statement comes as a rebuttal to recent reports suggesting the pair had ended their long-standing romance.

Evidence of their continued union was apparent at the recent Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom. Eyewitnesses spotted Johnson in attendance, lending her support to Martin as Coldplay delivered a headline-grabbing performance. This public appearance aligns with insider information provided to People, indicating that the couple's bond has weathered some challenges but remains intact. "They've had ups and downs, but now they're definitely back on," an anonymous source revealed. "They are going strong."

As further proof of their ongoing connection, a music industry insider disclosed to People that Johnson and Martin were seen together in Helsinki merely two weeks ago. The source also highlighted Johnson's recent collaboration with Coldplay, noting her involvement in creating a video for the track "feelslikeimfallnginlove."

The couple's romance began in 2017, following Martin's divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow. Their relationship has been discreet, with the pair rarely making public appearances together. Despite their preference for privacy, Martin made a notable gesture during a Coldplay concert in October 2021, dedicating the song "Universe" to Johnson. "This is about my universe, and she's here," he told the audience at the time.

Interestingly, Martin's ex-wife Paltrow has expressed her approval of Johnson. In a 2020 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Paltrow stated, "I love her," and discussed the nontraditional nature of their blended family dynamic. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her," Paltrow explained.

The Oscar-winning actress reiterated her fondness for Johnson in 2023 during an Instagram Q&A via People, describing her as "an adorable, wonderful person" and emphasizing their strong friendship. "We're actually very good friends. I love her so much," Paltrow shared with her followers.

Despite the couple's apparent stability, Daily Mail recently claimed that Johnson and Martin had ended their engagement, citing the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship due to their demanding careers. A source allegedly told the outlet, "They wanted it to work but it just hasn't, and they've now accepted it is best to move on." However, these claims stand in stark contrast to the statement from Johnson's representative and the couple's recent public appearances.

Johnson herself has rarely commented on the relationship, but in a December 2021 interview with Elle, she offered a glimpse into their private life: "We've been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house."