Megan Fox Reportedly 'Still Upset' With Machine Gun Kelly, but Not Giving Up on Each Other

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly remain committed to their relationship despite their disagreements. The actress, 36, is "still upset" after a recent dispute with Kelly, 32, but they "are working through their issues and haven't split," a source told PEOPLE. "Megan is still upset but is not giving up on their relationship," the source said. "He feels the same way. They are getting professional help because they want things to work out." The Jennifer's Body actress deactivated her Instagram account over the weekend after hinting at a possible breakup with her fiancé. Fox's final post featured a series of photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit. She captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé's song "Pray You Catch Me" from 2016's Lemonade, writing, The final post featured a series of photographs and a video, including a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit. Fox captioned the video with words from Beyonce's song "Pray You Catch Me" from Lemonade, writing, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath."

Fox deleted all photos and videos of Kelly on her account, including a post announcing their engagement. She also started following Eminem, an artist with whom Kelly has feuded publicly for years. The comments section of Fox's last Instagram post mentions allegations Kelly has been unfaithful to her with a woman named Sophie, which fans believe is Kelly's guitarist Sophie Lloyd. "He probably got with Sophie," commented one fan, to which the Transformers actress responded, "Maybe I got with Sophie." In a statement released Wednesday, Lloyd's management team said, "Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media." They added, "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It's disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else."

Having met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020 and getting engaged in January 2022, Kelly and Fox were seen together on Feb. 13 in Agoura Hills. The same day, a source told PEOPLE that Fox removed her engagement ring after an argument, but on Tuesday, a source said they were talking and trying to work it out. "She was never one to casually date," the insider said. "She is with him because she believes it's a long-term relationship. She isn't just gonna give up on their relationship. "There are trust issues and this causes conflicts right now. Megan is taking one day at a time," the insider added.