Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Split Drama Reportedly Sparked by Suspicious DMs

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox may have fallen out due to illicit messages. Fox discovered "DMs and text messages" on Kelly's phone that led her to "believe he was having an affair," a source told the New York Post. Kelly, given name Colson Baker, and Fox's romance hit a snag last week. It all started last weekend when the Jennifer's Body star, 36, deleted many of her photos with the 32-year-old singer. "You can taste the dishonesty/it's all over your breath," she captioned an Instagram slideshow featuring lyrics from Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me."Moreover, she unfollowed everyone except Timothee Chalamet, Harry Styles, and Eminem, with whom Kelly has a long-standing beef.

Later, she deleted her Instagram account and removed her engagement ring. According to Kelly, this is particularly noteworthy since the ring contains "bands [that] are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts." The Post's source said, "They are broken up, but Megan is seeing where they stand. She wants to see what they can salvage." The insider added that Kelly "really wants to make up." In line with that narrative, the couple was photographed in a car, leaving an office building that houses marriage and couples counselors on Valentine's Day. Nevertheless, a source told People, "Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend, and Megan won't speak to him. "They haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off," the source added, explaining that although the couple "have had issues in the past, things seem pretty serious this time."

Some fans speculated Sophie Lloyd, Kelly's guitarist, might be at the heart of the fight. In the comments section of Fox's last post, there was a suggestion that Kelly had been unfaithful to her in the couple's relationship, writing, "He probably got with Sophie." Following that, Fox joked that she might have had something to do with it herself, writing, "Maybe I got with Sophie" alongside a fire emoji. Lloyd called speculation that she is behind the couple's issues "disrespectful. "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue," Lloyd's management team said. "It's disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else." Fox and Kelly started dating in 2020 and got engaged last year. Neither has commented publicly on their relationship status.