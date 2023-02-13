Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Reportedly Still On

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship may still be on after all. It was recently reported that the couple split based on some of Fox's social media activity. But, according to PEOPLE, they haven't called off their engagement just yet.

Fans noticed over the weekend that Fox was only following three accounts on Instagram, none of which belonged to Kelly. She later appeared to deactivate her Instagram account amid the breakup speculation. Before deactivating her Instagram account, Fox shared a post that really got fans wondering whether she and Kelly called it quits. In addition to sharing a series of photos of herself, she also included a video of an envelope burning in a firepit. She captioned the post with lyrics from Beyonce's song, "Pray You Catch Me," writing, "You can taste the dishonesty/ It's all over your breath."

A source told PEOPLE that while they haven't officially broken up, they did get into "a fight over the weekend." Fox is reportedly "very upset" and "won't speak to" Kelly. They added, "They haven't officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off. They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time." PEOPLE noted that they reached out to reps for both Fox and Kelly, but did not hear back.

All of this breakup speculation comes almost exactly a year after the couple announced their engagement. In January 2022, Fox wrote that they got engaged in a very special location for the pair. She wrote, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma." The Jennifer's Body star continued to write that after "having walked through hell together," Kelly popped the question.

"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes," she wrote. Fox ended her post by including the unorthodox way that they celebrated their engagement, writing, "…and then we drank each other's blood." Kelly and Fox originally met in 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. They began dating following Fox's split from her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.