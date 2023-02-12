Megan Fox Follows Eminem on Instagram Amid MGK Breakup Speculation

Is it the end of the road for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly? It's been speculated that the pair have called it quits thanks to some of Fox's recent social media activity. She no longer follows Kelly on Instagram. However, as Pop Crave noted, she's only following three people, one of whom is Eminem.

Fans began to take notice of Fox's social media activity this weekend, leading them to suspect that there's trouble in paradise between her and Kelly. Fox reportedly deleted most of her photos with the rapper from her Instagram. She also made a post on Saturday night that really raised a few eyebrows. The post featured three photos of Fox posing in front of a mirror and a fourth slide of a fire where a letter in an envelope and a bag were burning. She captioned the post with a lyric from Beyonce's 2016 song, "Pray You Catch Me," which read, "You can taste the dishonesty/ It's all over your breath."

The only people Megan Fox currently follows on Instagram are Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem. pic.twitter.com/vxtNAapKgZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2023

Fox has also unfollowed Kelly on Instagram. She reduced her following count to three people — Eminem, Timothee Chalament, and Harry Styles. Eminem and Fox go a little ways back, as the actor starred in the rapper's 2010 music video for "Love the Way You Lie." So, it's not totally surprising to see that he is one of the only people that she followed amid the breakup speculation. On the other hand, Kelly has had a public feud with Eminem, making her following all the more noteworthy. What's more surprising about all of this drama is that Fox seemingly deactivated her Instagram account as of Sunday afternoon.

Fox and Kelly's possible breakup comes almost exactly a year after they became engaged. The Jennifer's Body star announced the news on Instagram, telling her fans that they got engaged in a special location. She wrote, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," Fox continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes." In a move typical for their intense relationship, Fox added "…and then we drank each other's blood." Kelly and Fox began dating after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. But, it appears as though their magic-filled courtship has since come to an end.