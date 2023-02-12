Who Is Sophie Lloyd? MGK's Guitarist Drawn Into Megan Fox Breakup Speculation

Sophie Lloyd's name has been thrust into the spotlight amid rumors that Machine Gun Kelly cheated on fiancé Megan Fox with her, leading to breakup speculation. Fox made headlines Sunday for a cryptic post she shared on social media, prompting one of her followers to speculate whether the rocker had gotten with Lloyd, the musician in his band. Fox, 36, didn't confirm or deny the theory, simply writing, "Maybe I got with Sophie." A flame emoji followed.

The guitar player first found fame on YouTube and is widely followed on social media. Lloyd was born in London, United Kingdom, on September 2, 1996. A guitarist for Machine Gun Kelly, the 27-year-old's sound style is influenced largely by metal and punk. Lloyd's position was announced via Kelly's Instagram story, per Louder, on May 2. She was shown rehearsing alongside Kelly and his live band with the caption: "Adding a new friend to the band." Lloyd re-shared the story in another post and confirmed her new role, according to Louder: "Secret's out! I'll be joining Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour this year!! "So incredibly excited and honoured to be given this opportunity...So honoured to play beside such amazing musicians such as @guitarslayer24."

Lloyd, who resides in London, shot to fame across the web with her technically dazzling guitar covers, earning her 848,000 YouTube subscribers and over 770,000 Instagram followers. Her skills have even caught the attention of Muse's Matt Bellamy, who sent her a guitar as a gift in March 2021. Since she was a child, Lloyd has had an interest in music since she was a child, as she discusses in the 'Biography' section of her website. According to the article, Lloyd practiced playing her Yamaha Pacifica guitar for five hours every day after school.

The musician said, "I started playing guitar when I was around 10 years old after listening to Led Zeppelin in the car with my dad."Because I was a bit of an outcast, I had a lot of time to practice and this gave me an escape from reality, helped me overcome my anxieties, and really gave me a sense of fulfillment." Additionally, her website highlights that in 2018, Lloyd graduated from BIMM Institute with a "First Class Honours BMus in Popular Music Performance." Besides Led Zeppelin, Lloyd has been inspired by Black Label Society, Pantera, Iron Maiden, the Offspring, and Misfits, as discussed on her website. Rory Gallagher and Joe Bonamassa have also influenced her.