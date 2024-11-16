Megan Fox Shows Off Baby Bump in Revealing Lingerie Photoshoot

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made headlines earlier in the week after revealing she is pregnant with the couple’s first child. It is Fox’s fourth child and comes on the heels of a tumultuous year for the couple.

According to TMZ, Fox has followed this news with a photoshoot debuting her baby bump for the first time for GQ X Men of The Year. Posted by photographer Tylor Klipfel on Instagram, the snaps catch Fox in a revealing black lace outfit where she cradles her stomach.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Makeup artist Jenna Kristina shared a video of Fox during the shoot, giving a few extra glimpses at the expectant mother. The party was at Chateau Marmont, and the couple arrived at the party but didn’t exit their car. Clearly, they got inside somehow after getting out of sight of the paparazzi.

That does make this the first real look at Fox’s baby bump, confirmed by TMZ who later added that Fox is around 4 or 5 months into her pregnancy. Her three other children come from her marriage to 90210 alum Brian Austin Green.

Fox is keeping to her thoughts from earlier in the year that her romance with MGK has been a bit too plugged into the public. The couple called off their engagement around the time, though they are clearly still going strong.

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship…What I can say is that, he is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”