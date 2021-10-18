Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Engagement Official After Weeks of Teases

After months of teasing and PDA, reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182 summer Travis Barker are engaged. TMZ reports that Barker proposed on Sunday at a beachside hotel in Montecito. In the photos, Barker got down on one knee surrounded by hundreds of red roses and Kardashian excitedly accepted. According to reports, some friends and family were on hand to celebrate after the romantic moment. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rock musician started dating at the beginning of the year, going public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day.

Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday night to confirm the news, sharing photos of the happy couple embracing on the beach while surrounded by roses and candles. “Forever,” she captioned the post. This will be Kardashian’s first marriage and Barker’s second.

Although they have been dating for less than a year, Kardashian and Barker have been friends for years. Since going public, the loved-up couple hasn’t shied away from displaying their romance to the world. The two even sparked engagement rumors in July and have been trolling their followers ever since with different wedding imagery on social media, including Kardashian’s bride and groom skeleton Halloween decor.

Kardashian’s sister Kim opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month about their romance. “I love their relationship. They’ve grown so much together and really made some amazing, just to think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years, neighbors for like, a decade,” Kim said of the couple. When it comes to her sister’s frequent PDA with Barker, the KKW Beauty founder told DeGeneres she finds it “cute,” to which the daytime show replied, “It is, but it’s a lot.” Kim responded, “It’s a lot, but it’s so cute. …You know what, that’s what they do. And it’s so cute and I love love, so I love them.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family is currently filming a new reality show for Hulu, but Kim said she wasn’t sure if Barker would be appearing on camera after her sister’s recent plea to keep her romantic life off of reality TV. The SKIMS founder said she thought the musician would at least make a few appearances, however. “I honestly haven’t talked to them about it, but I’m assuming because he’s such a big part of Kourtney’s life that hopefully, they will be on,” she said.