Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Threw Tantrum Mid-Flight to ‘SNL’ Over Travis Barker’s Lost Phone

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly became frantic on a flight from Los Angeles to New York on Wednesday when her boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, lost his phone on the plane. A passenger on the commercial flight told Page Six Friday Kardashian got into a “kerfuffle” with the flight attendants who asked her to take her seat in business class. Kardashian and Barker are in New York City this weekend since Barker is appearing on Saturday Night Live with rapper Young Thug.

Barker, 45, reportedly dropped his phone between two seats just as the plane was leaving the tarmac. Kardashian began “frantically searching” for the phone and asked a flight attendant for “five more minutes” as she was asked to stay seated, the passenger told Page Six. “She got into a bit of a kerfuffle and was quite bratty. She was not nice and was very much acting like a child,” they said.

The musician did not get up from his seat during the incident, but Kardashian, 42, was “freaking out” because she couldn’t find his phone, the witness claimed. A flight attendant spent “two hours… dismantling the chair” and they eventually found the phone, one source said.

Another source close to Kardashian disputed the passenger’s story. They claimed it only took “five minutes” to dismantle the chair and find the phone. “She didn’t ask for five more minutes, and the flight attendant felt so bad for rushing her, she apologized and made an announcement to help them on the flight. The passenger is exaggerating,” the Kardashian source told Page Six.

Barker and Kardashian are in New York so the drummer can perform with Young Thug on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The drummer recently joined Young Thug for his NPR Tiny Desk concert, performing a drum solo during the song “Ski.” Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, is appearing on SNL to promote his new album, Punk, which was released on Friday. Coincidentally, Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian, hosted the Oct. 9 SNL episode.

In 2008, Barker was seriously injured during a plane crash, and was one of only two survivors. Barker went almost 13 years without flying until he joined Kardashian on a private jet flight to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in August. The two also flew to Italy together during the summer. “I’m invincible when I’m with her,” Barker told Nylon Magazine. “It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”