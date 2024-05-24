Kim Kardashian Puts Down Sister Khloé as 'Unbearable' and 'Miserable'

Is the longstanding Kourtney and Kim Kardashian feud over? According to Season 5 of their Hulu reality series The Kardashians, it may be. But another feud is on the horizon between Kim ad Khloe. In recent years, the latter two sisters have become extremely close as Kourtney distanced herself from the sisters while focusing on her mental health journey and burgeoning romance with her now-husband, Travis Barker. But it seems trouble is brewing between Kim and Khloe.

Khloe has opted out of red carpets in recent years as her love life became tabloid fodder and the criticism became too hard to bear. But older sister Kim says it's time for her to live her life out loud, despite Khloe seemingly objecting.

In the Season 5 premiere of the show, the SKIMS founder went to Paris Fashion Week with her monager, Kris Jenner, and her mom's boyfriend Corey Gamble. Kim became frustrated when she was reminded why Khloé didn't join the trio.

"Khloé is unbearable these days," Kim tells producers in her confessional. "Khloé's not coming and honestly, she's just not feeling it. When you're not feeling it, there's nothing that can force you to come and have a good time, like you will just be miserable."

Khloe instead wanted to be present for big sister Kourtney as she prepared for the birth of her fourth child. "Kourtney is at the very end of her pregnancy. I feel like someone has to be here," she admits. "Even for all the kids, like God forbid there's a natural disaster. I just felt somebody has to be here."

But Kim disagrees, later telling producers, "She needs to get out and live her life," she says in a confessional. "All arrows are pointing towards misery. She feels guilty for leaving and she just should be home."