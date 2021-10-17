Young Thug Wows Fans With Travis Barker on Drums for ‘SNL’ Performance

Young Thug was the musical guest during the Oct. 16 Saturday Night Live episode. Thus has at least two dozen mixtapes, and a No. 1 album, as well as dozens of Billboard chart hits, many did not know what his performance would bring.

Ahead of the premiere episode, in a promo, Malek, Yang, and Ego Nwodim, along with Thug bide a pink shirt, with a matching headbands and dark jeans as the actor as he cues up the show’s line-up. “Hey, I’m Rami Malek and I’m hosting SNL with musical guest Young Thug,” Malek says as Thug gives the deuce signs behind him. “That’s me,” Yang said confidently with a smile.

Thug is lauded as an influential figure of the current generation of music, with many crediting him for helping put trap music on the map. He is praised for his eccentric vocal style, as well as his unconventional fashion choices.

The rapper initially released independent mixtapes beginning, which he began releasing in 2011. By 2013, He signed with Gucci Mane’s record label and has been a major artist since. The social media reactions to his SNL debut have been glorious. Its’s obvious that his impact on the culture influenced SNL execs to select him as part of this season’s performances. But many complained the performance was too short. They also praised his musicianship. Check out some of the reactions below:

https://twitter.com/AaronNickey/status/1449595951052636161?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/rarosko/status/1449594378562023426?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/LobsterWhiskers/status/1449592514143416320?ref_src=twsrc^tfw