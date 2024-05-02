Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Split

It's over for Kim Kardashian and Odell Backham Jr. Despite never publicly confirming their reported romance, the two had been spotted together in recent months after speculation about their relationship status ran rampant. They reportedly quietly dated for seven months, first being linked in September 2023. "It's over and just fizzled out," a source told PEOPLE. "There wasn't a ton of PDA like some of the other couples, but there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time," the insider added. "They were careful about not being too all over each other, but there was lots of chemistry, and they left together."

Kardashian, 43, and Beckham, 31, reportedly split due to their hectic work schedules. Kardashian is also a busy working mother of four. Beckham shares a son with his ex.

Their public outings sparked much buzz. They were seen together during Oscars weekend, at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at The Cosmopolitan, and during Grammy's weekend. A separate source told PEOPLE earlier this year that the pair weren't rushing to make things official, but were "still hanging out, but it's pretty casual." The source said: "Neither of them are in any big hurry to jump into something serious." The SKIMS founder made an appearance at Beckham Jr.'s '90s-themed birthday celebration this year. "It was a very fun party with a lot of fun people," a source told PEOPLE of the event.

Prior to Kardashian, the NFL pro was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood. they share a son, Zydn, who was born in 2022. Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West. Her last public romance was with SNL alum, Pete Davidson.