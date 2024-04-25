Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Aided Ex Scott Disick After Shocking Weight Loss

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick will always be family. The former pair were together for 10 years and share three children together. And despite their once close co-parenting dynamic being impacted by her new husband, Travis Barker, and their newborn son, things are reportedly all good between the exes. A new report from OK! Magazine says the eldest Kar-Jenner sibling intervened when she noticed Disick appeared to fall into a pattern of unhealthy behavior.

A source claims the Poosh founder confronted Disick and urged him to get help amid his excessive weight loss. "Kourtney knows the importance of a father in your life — and she also knows what it is like to lose a father, and Scott knows too," the insider shared. "Kourtney has been worried about him — she does when it pertains to their kids," they added. Kardashian and Disick share Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. "She wants to see Scott as healthy as possible. Her kids need a father."

Disick has publicly struggled with alcohol abuse in the past. He's since focused his attention on fatherhood. He admittedly struggled when Kardashian began dating and then married Barker. He remains close to the Kar-Jenner clan, with "momager" Kris Jenner throwing him a 40th birthday bash.

Of Kardashian's intervention with Disick, the source added: "She's not had many major heart-to-hearts with him, but she has sent some tough love to Scott to help him improve. It is an uphill and constant battle, but a healthy and happy Scott is what everyone wants. If he didn't start getting help, she would likely have gone full force to help him out, but Kourtney has her own life, so she mainly went through others to get his attention."