Kim Kardashian Shows off Her New Tesla Robot on Social Media

Kim Kardashian is one of few who got their hands on her very own Tesla robot. The SKIMS founder posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account a video of her interaction with her brand-new Optimus “personal assistant” robot. X owner, Elon Musk, introduced the new technology at his Tesla presentation in October. The mother of four seemed happy with the new addition to her house as she tried out a handful of the robot’s features.

At the start of the video, Kardashian greets her new robot with a wave. The robot waves back. She then asks the robot if it can complete the heart shape with her, and the robot shifts its hand to pull off the action, causing a shock from Kardashian. She also asks the robot many questions causing it to show off its range of motion — including a running motion, doing the hula, and raising the roof. She captioned the video, “meet my new friend @Tesla.” She later showed off more on Snapchat.

Kardashian joins other celebrities who purchased the expensive piece. During the tech company’s “We, Robot” event last month, rapper 2 Chainz had a one-on-one conversation with one of the futuristic machines — though it was later revealed a Tesla employee was controlling the robot remotely. The founder says the robot costs between $20K and $30K.

The video comes on the heels of her latest SKIMS x Dolce & Gabbana collection website crashing minutes into its release. After a public fallout with her sister Kourtney over their dual partnerships. The line features iconic prints with SKIMS’ unmatched comfort. The limited-edition collection is titled A Duo A La Dolce Vita.

In a post on X, the lawyer explained, “Due to higher than normal traffic to SKIMS.com, the website has crashed. However you can still shop the Dolce&Gabbana x SKIMS launch via the SKIMS App.”