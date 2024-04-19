Kourtney Kardashian's Most Savage Moments to Celebrate Her Birthday
The most savage Kardashian-Jenner turns 45 today.
Kourtney Kardashian is 45! The eldest Kardasian-Jenner sibling's birthday is April 18. In recent years, the woman affectionately known as Kourt, has carved out a special lane outside of her famous family. While she's always preferred a more subtle approach despite her fame, she's focused on her mental health and wellness, which was made whole once she fell in love with longtime friend, Travid Barker.
The two grew closer during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine. They officially wed in a series of lavish ceremonies in Vegas, Santa Barbara, and Italy. Late last year, Kourt gave birth to their son, making their blended family complete after a lengthy and difficult IVF journey. While Kourt's decision to separate herself from her family's limelight, despite appearing on their Hulu reality series, and focusing on her new family has been controversial, there's no doubt she's seemingly happier. Especially considering her woes in love with baby daddy, Scott Disick. In honor of Kourt's 45th birthday, let's take a stroll down memory lane of some of her most iconic and savage one liners and philosophies, even to the detriment of her relationship with her famous family. But as Kourt has proven to us, boundaries ar everything.
Use my name? I think not
Kim's video game broke records in the industry. But she had to go through leaps and bounds to have Kourt's approval to use her likeness.
Sick of the past
When Kourt began Travis, she said it was her fairytale ending. And she didn't appreciate her family's concern over her ex. So Kourt distanced herself even more to focus on her love bubble.
More Kim drama
Kim and Kourt's drama almost seems never ending. But her calling her sister a "witch" sealed the deal on her feelings at the moment.
The slap box heard around the world
Kourt grew tired of a narrative that she was lazy and didn't want to film. It resulted in a slap-box fest fit for WWE. Let's remind everyone much of the earlier seasons of the show revolved around Kourt's heartbreak.
The ugly crying face
In the earlier seasons, Kim was in love with Reggie Bush. While on a cabin trip, she couldn't be separated from her electronics in order to avoid missing any communication from the NFL star. Kim grew more miserable during the trip and fwlt isolated and judged by her family. In one scene while crying, Kourt laughs and delivers one of the most memorable lines.
No time for diamonds and rose
Kourtney and Kim's longstanding feud has been chronicled on the series since the start. While Kim initially was viewed as materialistic, Kourt was seen as the most grounded. When Kim cried over her diamond earring being lost in the ocean, that cost $75k, her older sister reminded her of what's important.