Kourtney Kardashian's Most Savage Moments to Celebrate Her Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian is 45! The eldest Kardasian-Jenner sibling's birthday is April 18. In recent years, the woman affectionately known as Kourt, has carved out a special lane outside of her famous family. While she's always preferred a more subtle approach despite her fame, she's focused on her mental health and wellness, which was made whole once she fell in love with longtime friend, Travid Barker.

The two grew closer during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine. They officially wed in a series of lavish ceremonies in Vegas, Santa Barbara, and Italy. Late last year, Kourt gave birth to their son, making their blended family complete after a lengthy and difficult IVF journey. While Kourt's decision to separate herself from her family's limelight, despite appearing on their Hulu reality series, and focusing on her new family has been controversial, there's no doubt she's seemingly happier. Especially considering her woes in love with baby daddy, Scott Disick. In honor of Kourt's 45th birthday, let's take a stroll down memory lane of some of her most iconic and savage one liners and philosophies, even to the detriment of her relationship with her famous family. But as Kourt has proven to us, boundaries ar everything.