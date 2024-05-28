Kourtney Kardashian Went Through '5 Failed IVF Cycles' Before Her Pregnancy With Son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian had a long and difficult journey with fertility before welcoming son Rocky with husband Travis Barker. The Kardashians star, 45, opened up about her experience with in vitro fertilization during an Instagram Story Q&A with fans Monday, offering her words of encouragement to a fan who asked how she had the "strength to keep going" after multiple unsuccessful IVF cycles.

"I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God's plan for my life," Kardashian wrote in response. "Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health." The POOSH founder continued, "I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!"

Later, the reality personality took to her Story to clarify that she had gotten pregnant with Rocky without the use of IVF. "I want to be super clear bc it seems my answer to the IVF question may have been confusing," she wrote Monday in a follow-up message. "I got pregnant 100% naturally, NOT through IVF... one year after stopping IVF actually. Through God's blessing on Valentine's Day."

Kardashian and Barker welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen, in November. The Blink-182 drummer is also father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Kardashian shares daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 9, and Mason, 14, with her ex, Scott Disick.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum previously shared the details surrounding her IVF journey and pregnancy on Season 4 of the family's Hulu show, admitting she was shocked when she and Barker conceived their son without medical intervention on Valentine's Day after deciding to take a break from their fertility journey.

"I mean, people would always tell say to us, 'When you stop trying, it's just going to happen,'" she recalled on the show, revealing that she stopped going through IVF "probably two months before our wedding" in May 2022 "and so it took a year for all those hormones and chemicals to get out of my system." She continued, "We were not trying whatsoever. I wasn't even checking my ovulation anymore. We decided to put it in God's hands and thought it was just not happening. We were accepting of it and then... God's plan."