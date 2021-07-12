Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Tease Pregnancy After Public Makeout Session at UFC Fight?

✖

Keeping Up The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker continued their PDA-packed relationship tour at Saturday’s big UFC 264 event. The loved-up twosome took in the fight where Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor ringside and drew attention from the brawl with their latest make-out session. "Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian must know the camera is on them," quipped announcer Jon Anik when the couple drew the camera's attention.

This wasn't the reality stars' only foray into attention-seeking behavior while attending the UFC event. Barker was also seen with his hand resting on Kardashian's stomach while they were photographed waiting for the valet after the event. While it could have been a casual touch, The Daily Mail speculates that it could be a sign of a baby on the way. Add in the fact that Kardashian was seen wearing bridal Mickey ears while visiting Disneyland with Barker and their children and things could point to some very serious steps being taken in this romance.

Kourtney and Travis use serious tongue during UFC 264 makeout session https://t.co/Y3hLWS600e pic.twitter.com/Jgn5CH864M — Page Six (@PageSix) July 11, 2021

Barker and Kardashian's families have been growing closer, clearly, and the two have taken their kids on joint vacations. The KUWTK star is mom to Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, and Barker shares Alabama,15, and with son Landon, 17, with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. The Barker family will reportedly be joining the Kardashian crew on the small screen in the upcoming Hulu project proceeding the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. There haven't been many details about the show released, but Barker and his kids will be a part of it, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly.

Barker and his ex-wife previously had their own reality TV show with Meet the Barkers, which followed their tumultuous four-year marriage until their 2008 split. Moakler has been a vocal critic of Barker's relationship with Kourtney, telling Us Weekly in May that the reality personality is "putting a wedge" in her relationship with her kids. "The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day," she said. "They're going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children. ...I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother."

While Moakler might not be on board with the relationship, Barker's kids are. When Kardashian shared some steamy snaps last week, Barker's daughter, Alabama, was quick to show her approval of her dad's girlfriend, commenting, "My favorite couple," alongside a heart. The Poosh founder and musician have been all about the PDA since going Instagram official in February, sharing steamy photos and even tattooing Kardashian's name on Barker's chest.