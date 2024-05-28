Kourtney Kardashian's 6-Month-Old Son Has 'Never Been in His Crib'

Kourtney Kardashian is soaking up every moment with son Rocky! The Kardashians star, who welcomed her first child with husband Travis Barker in November, revealed during an Instagram Q&A with her followers Monday that the 6-month-old has "never been in his crib" as she shared her own parenthood experiences with her fans.

The Lemme founder, 45, revealed that Rocky's crib has gone unused while helping a new mom whose baby only wants to sleep when being held. "New mumma here," the Instagram user began, asking, "Any tips on a baby who only likes to be held to take a nap?"

In response, Kardashian posted a photo of Rocky's crib adorned with a blanket and sweet stuffed animals, assuring her follower not to worry about contact naps and to "enjoy every second" of the time with her baby. "Enjoy every second! We do the same," she wrote. "He's never been in his crib. It's my favorite thing in the world."

The Poosh founder also opened up about her journey with in vitro fertilization during the Q&A session when asked about her experience by a follower also struggling with fertility. "Had 6 failed IVFs – how did you find the strength to keep going? It's debilitating," the social media user asked. In response, the reality personality responded, "I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God's plan for my life."

"Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health," she continued. "I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!"

She soon posted a follow-up message to clarify that her pregnancy with Rocky was not due to IVF in the end. "I want to be super clear bc it seems my answer to the IVF question may have been confusing," Kardashian wrote. "I got pregnant 100% naturally, NOT through IVF... one year after stopping IVF actually. Through God's blessing on Valentine's Day."

Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen, in November. The musician is also father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Kardashian shares daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 9, and Mason, 14, with her ex, Scott Disick.