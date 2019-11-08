Kourtney Kardashian Says She’ll Be Taking a Step Back from ‘KUWTK’ to Focus on Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian won’t be in a starring role on Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘ next season as she takes a step back from her family’s reality show to focus on raising her kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Thursday, Kardashian admitted alongside sisters Kim and Khloé that fans would be seeing less of her as the seasons go on.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained, also making sure to add, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

What will the new dynamic be without as much of Kourtney on-screen?

“I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, Season 18,” Kardashian continued. “It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

Kim and Khloé made it clear that while they support their big sister in her decision, they don’t think she’ll be gone for good.

“We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,” Khloé chimed in. “We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back.”

“They all come back,” she joked.

In the past, Kardashian has faced criticism from both her sisters and the public for not having a job, despite appearing on KUWTK and now founding her lifestyle website and brand, Poosh. In August, while sharing photos of her family vacation to Idaho, she made it clear where her priorities lie when a commenter accused her of not working.

“Who says I am not a working mom?” she responded. “Because I most definitely am. Working mom’s can be dedicated, of course. As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical and judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way.”

“We all have our priorities,” she continued in another comment. “So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest.”

