Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Back to School Photos With All Her Kids

Kim Kardashian's four children are growing rapidly before her eyes. The Hulu reality star recently shared the cutest snap featuring her with her four tots – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – in uniforms as they headed off to school. "School daze are upon us," she captioned the series of shots on Instagram. In the snaps, it appeared eldest sibling North took at least one of the selfies as she smiled proudly with her braces and curly braids equipped with two space buns. Baby sister Chicago also rocked braids with different designs and her braids hanging down. Saint has highlights in his hair. Meanwhile, Psalm has a curly top.

In another shot of the foursome, North and Chicago don matching navy blue uniform shirts with blue and white plaid uniform skirts. North smiles while throwing up a peace sign. Saint dons a gray hoddie, with navy khakis, and Psalm has on a red uniform shirt and tan khaki pants while giving a mean mug. Kim throws up a peace sign in the next shot donning an all Black athletic fit with sneakers and white accents on the jacket. Her signature straight hair hangs down.

In the latest season of The Kardashian, Kim opened up about her struggles with discipline. After noticing her children push her buttons in order to get what they want, she consulted a therapist and began to implement strict boundaries with no screen time and implementing the word "No" with zero explanation more often.

Despite her criticism of little sister Khloe Kardashian's parenting style and adhering to a strict schedule with her kids, the Good American founder has been a source of support for the SKIMS founder. Kim admits she's trying to be more like Khloe, and even her sister Kourtney, the latter she credits for being the most present parent who values quality time.