Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have Vials of Each Other's Blood as Keepsakes

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love for one another runs deep! In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder revealed that she and her husband keep a vial of each other's blood close.

The unusual romantic gesture came up as the then-pregnant reality personality, 45, showed sister Khloé Kardashian, 39, a scrapbook of keepsakes she had been making for the Blink-182 drummer, 48, while on bedrest during her third trimester. And while the project contained more conventional items like photos, Khloé was shocked to come upon a vial of blood as well.

"Did you see my blood vial in there?" Kourtney asked Khloé, who was surprised as she responded, "What? No. ... It's a real thing of blood? What was the point?" Kourtney explained simply, "Just to, like, have each other's."

Khloé joked to the cameras later that it felt like her sister and new brother-in-law were channeling Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie's headline-making declaration of romance. "To want to show off your blood vials is also like, alright, if that's what you're into. But it's very, like, Billy Bob Thornton of them," she said. "In my every minute of the day, do I want to be like, harnessing a tube of blood? Not for me."

The Revenge Body alum added, "But that's what makes the world go round. We're all different," rolling her eyes as she encouraged her sister to "rock on with your bad self."

Kourtney previously showed off her blood vial in 2021, raising eyebrows when she posted a photo of the keepsake on her Instagram Story shortly after she began dating the musician. In November, the couple welcomed their son Rocky. The drummer is also father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Kourtney shares daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 9, and Mason, 14, with her ex, Scott Disick.

On May 22, Kourtney celebrated her two-year wedding anniversary with Barker, writing alongside photos of the stunning Italian celebration, "2 years ago I married the husband of my dreams. forever with you @travisbarker." In the comment section, Barker gushed, "My dream wife, forever with you."

The Kardashians drop new episodes every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.