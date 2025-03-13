4 HGTV Couples Who Have Broken Up

HGTV may be best known for its home renovation shows, but the network is almost equally as famous for the real-life couples behind all the dramatic transformations.

For every Chip and Joanna Gaines, Ben and Erin Napier, and Dave and Jenny Marrs, however, there are a number of HGTV couples who couldn’t make it work mixing their personal and professional lives. Keep reading to see which of these HGTV duos split over the years.

Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa

(Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

Married couple Christina and Tarek El Moussa quickly became some of HGTV’s biggest stars when their house-flipping show Flip or Flip premiered in 2013.

The duo, who had been married for about four years by the time their HGTV show debuted, quickly endeared themselves to the audience with a blend of their real estate expertise and an intimate look into their life at home with two kids — daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

While Flip or Flop would go on for 10 seasons, Christina and Tarek’s marriage would not last as long. In May 2016, police were called after an altercation between the couple after there were concerns about a gun in their home, although Tarek has since clarified the whole situation was a misunderstanding. The couple would go on to announce their separation later that year, with Tarek filing for divorce in January 2017.

After finalizing their divorce a year later, Tarek and Christina continued to work together on Flip or Flop until 2022, and in May 2024, the former couple announced they would star together in The Flip Off. The competition series, which premiered in January 2025, starred Tarek and his new wife, Selling Sunset alum Heather Rae El Moussa, facing off against Christina and her new husband. Which brings us to…

Christina Hall and Josh Hall

(Getty Images)

Following her divorce from second husband Ant Anstead in 2020 after less than two years of marriage, Christina would go on to marry Austin-based realtor Josh Hall in 2021. Christina and Josh appeared together regularly on their HGTV spinoff Christina in the Country in 2023.

The two even teamed up to compete against Tarek and Heather on The Flip Off, but their marriage didn’t last long once filming for the series commenced. After Josh and Christina got into an explosive confrontation during the first episode of the HGTV show, the couple announced they had decided to separate and filed for divorce in July 2024. Christina would go on to compete as a one-person team on The Flip Off, which she told us in January 2025 was a “benefit.”

“It honestly made it a bit easier not to have to go over things with someone or have someone be uncomfortable with [my] dynamic [with Tarek],” she said. “It made the whole thing easier.”

Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for HGTV)

Flip or Flop Nashville‘s Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins are another example of exes who work better as co-stars than as romantic partners

Prior to the HGTV show’s 2018 premiere, Turner and Jenkins dated for about 5 years, “but then our relationship changed, and we didn’t work as well together in that capacity,” Turner told the network ahead of the series debut.

She continued, “But we still worked really well together as far as building homes and selling homes and rehabbing homes went. So we continued our working relationship.” Because the two “work off of each other really well,” Turner said they “get all the work done,” as Jenkins joked, “And we also know what pushes each other’s buttons.”

Kortney and Dave Wilson

(Keith Beaty/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Masters of Flip couple Kortney and Dave Wilson shocked HGTV fans in December 2019 when they announced that after nearly two decades of marriage and three kids, they had decided to split.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we share with all of you that after nearly 18 years of marriage, we have decided to separate,” the former couple said in a statement at the time. “As most of you know, there is so much more to every story and ours is no different. What we want you to know, most of all is that we have the utmost love and respect for one another.”

While the couple never shared the reason behind the end of their seemingly strong marriage, they did continue to work together following their divorce, and in July 2023, Kortney remarried, tying the knot with husband Ryan Vella.