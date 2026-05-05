Fox Cancels Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Fox has canceled Going Dutch after two seasons.

Fox opted not to renew the Denis Leary-led comedy for a third season ahead of the network’s upfront presentation on May 11, marking its first cancellation of the season, Variety confirmed on Monday.

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Going Dutch‘s cancellation doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as the show was the only scripted series on the bubble for Fox this season, earning the lowest ratings in its category. Leary is well-liked internally, Deadline reports, so a third season was under consideration initially, but the network ultimately decided not to renew.

Hal Cumpston and Denis Leary in the “Swapadakis” episode of GOING DUTCH. (photo credit: Lorraine O’Sullivan. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.)

Going Dutch follows “arrogant, loudmouth” U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn (Leary), who, after an “epically unfiltered rant” is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the “least strategic army base in the world, notable for its Michelin Star-commissary, top-notch bowling alley, lavender-infused laundry and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Armed Forces,” as per the official logline.

“Surrounded by a diverse group of military misfits, the colonel tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism with the help of the base’s previous interim leader,” the logline continues, “who just happens to be his estranged daughter,” Captain Maggie Quinn (Taylor Misiak).

In addition to Leary and Misiak, Going Dutch stars Danny Pudi, Laci Mosley and Hal Cumpston, with Kristen Johnston recurring in Season 2.

Denis Leary and Taylor Misiak in the GOING DUTCH Season Finale “Born on the 3rd of July” episode (photo credit: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Fox ©2026 FOX Media LLC.)

With the cancellation of Going Dutch, Fox is left with just one live-action, half-hour comedy on the books for its 2026-27 television series, having previously renewed the Joel McHale-led Animal Control for a fifth season back in February.

In addition to Animal Control, Fox renewed its freshman dramedy Best Medicine, sophomore medical drama Doc, freshman thriller Memory of a Killer and the reality competition show Fear Factor: House of Fear. Fox’s Animation Domination block also remains intact, with The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy and American Dad all set to return.