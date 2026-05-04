‘Boy Meets World’ and ‘Growing Pains’ Legend Dies of Cancer: RIP to David Kendall

David Kendall, producer of hit sitcoms such as Boy Meets World and Growing Pains, has died.

Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle announced Kendall’s death via their Pod Meets World rewatch podcast’s Instagram account on Saturday, calling him “instrumental” in the show’s success.

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“To say that David Kendall was instrumental in the creation of Boy Meets World would be an understatement,” the announcement read. “He directed, wrote and executive produced our show, but also helped mold some of TV’s most memorable sitcoms, from Growing Pains to Hannah Montana.”

“In addition to helping develop Danielle, Will & Rider’s young creative voices (both as a co-worker and later mentor), he worked with stars like Austin Butler, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus and the Jonas brothers in the early stages of their careers,” the statement continued, adding, “We are devastated to lose such an important person in our lives, both professionally and personally. We all kept in touch with David over the past 30 years, and are honored that we were able to share his incredible personality with our Pod Meets World listeners.”

“We have lost a vital piece of our family – but we ask that the next time you watch the show, especially Seasons 2 & 3 (when he served as Showrunner), you think of our beloved Kendall,” they concluded. “We love you, David. Rest in peace. No notes.”

Melissa Joan Hart, who worked with Kendall on Melissa & Joey, shared in a tribute of her own that her former sitcom’s co-creator had died “after a brave fight with cancer.”

“My dear friend passed away this weekend after brave fight with cancer. #DavidKendall was our showrunner for all 5 years on [Melissa & Joey],” the actress wrote. “He lead that set and writers room with courage, with integrity and always with joy.”

She continued, “As the show was ending, he caught me tearing up and heard me when I said ‘my kids don’t applaud when I make good Mac and cheese. But here everyone tells me I’m funny and I’m pretty. Im gonna miss that!’ So most Thursday’s (sic) for the past 12 years I would get a text from David telling me I’m funny and pretty. He just knew how to make people feel the love!! … He is gone too soon! I send love to his wife Wendy and his children!”

Kendall made his producing debut on Growing Pains, serving as co-executive producer and producer for Seasons 4-6 of the ABC series starring Alan Thicke, Joanna Kerns and Kirk Cameron from 1988 to 1991.

While Kendall is best known for his work writing and producing, he also directed for dozens of TV shows throughout his career, including episodes of Even Stevens, That’s So Raven, Phil of the Future, Hannah Montana, Zoey 101, iCarly, Victorious, K.C. Undercover and Bizaardvark. For the big screen, Kendall directed the 2005 comedy Dirty Deeds, which starred Milo Ventimiglia, Lacey Chabert and Zoe Saldaña.