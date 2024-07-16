Christina Hall Files for Divorce From Joshua Hall After 2 Years of Marriage

Christina Hall and her husband Joshua Hall have filed for divorce from one another, after two years of marriage,

Christina Hall has filed for divorce from her husband Joshua Hall, after two years of marriage.

According to legal paperwork obtained by TMZ, the couple each filed divorce papers, with Joshua citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. He also listed the date of separation as July 8. Christina filed separate divorce papers.

Christina and Joshua met in 2021 and were engaged the same year, eventually marrying in 2022. They do not share any children.

Previously, Christina was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 until 2018. They share two children together: Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8. The pair began hosting Flip or Flop in 2013 and continued working together for four years after their split. The show eventually ended its run in 2022. Hall went on to marry Ant Anstead — with whom she shares one son, Husdson — before they divorced in 2021.

El Moussa is in a new chapter of life as well. He married Heather Rae Young in 2021, and the two welcomed their first child in 2023.

Recently, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with the Christina on the Coast star and, while she did not speak about her now-estranged husband, she did open up about her relationship with her children, saying that she and her daughter Taylor are "closer than ever," and that they have "really great conversations" and "very open communication." Christina also gushed that her son Brayden is "a little clown," and Hudson

At this time, neither Christina or Joshua appear to have publicly commented on their split.