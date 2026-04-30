Netflix Actress Reveals Engagement With the Sweetest Sunset Beach Photos

One Netflix actress just got a very sweet proposal.

Never Have I Ever and Santa Clarita Diet’s Ramona Young revealed on Instagram that she’s engaged with some sunset beach photos.

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“We’re engaged!” Young captioned photos of her and her beau, JJ, walking along the beach during a sunset with their two dogs, and of course, the new rock on Young’s hand. The actress, 27, also showed off her engagement ring at an Emmy For Your Consideration event.

Many people took to the comments to share congratulatory messages, including Young’s NHIE co-star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who wrote, “Congratulations!!” with two red heart emojis. Mindy Kaling, who co-created Never Have I Ever, said, “Omg congrats!!” with two red heart emojis, while fellow co-star Richa Moorjani simply shared the face holding back tears emoji, red heart emoji, and two pink hearts emoji.

Since Young doesn’t share too many personal photos on her Instagram and her fiancé’s account is private, it’s unknown how long the two have been seeing each other. They are obviously head over heels for each other, and it looks like they took advantage of a beach sunset date. It doesn’t get any more perfect than that, especially with their dogs joining in on the fun.

THE PAPER — Episode 101 — Pictured: Ramona Young as Nicole — (Photo by: Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK)

Young is best known for her roles as Kaya in Z Nation, Ramona in Santa Clarita Diet, Mona Wu in Legends of Tomorrow, and Eleanor Wong in Never Have I Ever. She currently stars in The Office spinoff The Paper as Nicole and can also be heard as Dr. Annabelle in Super Duper Bunny League. Additional credits include The Thinning, Blockers, All About Nina, You’re Cordially Invited, and The Real O’Neals.

Ramona Young is staying plenty busy, and not just because she’s going to be planning a wedding. Peacock has already renewed The Paper for a second season, but it hasn’t been announced when it will premiere. As of now, she doesn’t have any other upcoming projects, but she certainly has her hands full. Whether or not she’ll bring fans along on her wedding journey is hard to tell, especially since she doesn’t get too personal on social media. So fans may have to wait for any details about the wedding until after it happens.