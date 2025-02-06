Christina Haack Says Tarek El Moussa’s Mom Told Her Not to Marry Him

Christina Haack is still close with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s mother even after their divorce. Haack opened up about her relationship with her former mother-in-law on the Wednesday, Feb. 5 episode of The Flip Off as she called on a secret weapon in the flipping battle against Tarek and his wife, Heather El Moussa.

Making the most of her turn to choose the judge for that week’s competition, Haack decided she would bring in both her mother and Tarek’s mother — and she wasn’t concerned her ex’s mom would side with him at all.

“No, she definitely won’t. We have a very good relationship,” Haack said, adding, “She even told me not to marry him and to marry the dog. For real.” The Christina on the Coast star, who was married to Tarek from 2009 to 2018, continued, “I have a long history with Tarek’s mom,” adding that her former mother-in-law had gone on trips with her and the two children she shares with Tarek — daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9 — even after the divorce. The reality personality noted, “We talk on the phone. I definitely feel like I’m her favorite.”

Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa on ‘The Flip Off’ (HGTV)

Haack worked with Tarek throughout the 10-season run of Flip or Flop, which continued to film after their split. She would go on to marry Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead in 2018, and the two would welcome son Hudson together a year later before ending their marriage in 2021. Following her divorce from Anstead, Haack found love with Josh Hall, and the two tied the knot in 2022.

Less than two years into their marriage, and less than one episode into The Flip Off, Haack and Hall filed for divorce in July. Just this week, Haack made her relationship with businessman Christopher LaRocca official.

Josh Hall and Christina Haack attend the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

Ahead of The Flip Off premiere, Haack told PopCulture that splitting with Hall early on in the competition was actually helpful for her. “I think it was a benefit because I have experience in house flipping and design and Josh didn’t,” she said bluntly. “So it honestly made it a bit easier not to have to go over things with someone or have someone be uncomfortable with [my] dynamic [with Tarek]. It made the whole thing easier.”

She continued that while her divorce has been “stressful,” filming The Flip Off with Tarek and Heather “brought all of us closer together,” adding that she felt like “a lot of relationships were healed during this whole thing going down.”