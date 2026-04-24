LeAnn Rimes Hints at ‘Heart-Wrenching Issues’ While She and Eddie Cibrian Celebrate Their Anniversary

LeAnn Rimes is celebrating a “different” kind of wedding anniversary with husband Eddie Cibrian.

As the Grammy winner, 43, and Third Watch actor, 52, celebrated 15 years of marriage in Cabo San Lucas, Rimes alluded to some difficult times back at home on Instagram Thursday.

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“We got to step away for 3 days amidst work and some very tense, heart wrenching (sic) things happening at home with family,” the singer wrote alongside photos of her beachy getaway with Cibrian. “It’s been a different anniversary, one filled with tears and worry, but in between, there were moments of laughter and deep gratitude for this love of ours.”

While the 9-1-1: Nashville star didn’t go into specifics about what is happening in her and Cibrian’s personal lives, she wrote that “day by day, we walk hand in hand through the rollercoaster of life… and god, i’m so grateful that it’s with each other.”

“We’ve been through so much in our 15 years as husband and wife,” she continued. “We know how to ride the waves, hold each other in times of need, mend what needs mending. i’m so proud of what we have created together. 15 years is just the beginning.”

Rimes and Cibrian tied the knot on April 22, 2011, and The Masked Singer alum is stepmother to Cibrian’s two sons, Mason and Jake, whom he shares with ex-wife Brandi Glanville.

On the day of the couple’s actual wedding anniversary, the “How Do I Live” singer also shared some “new vows” that she and Cibrian could recite to each other now after 15 years of marriage.

“15 years of loving you. 15 years of making memories. your love is such a gift. And, with all that’s taken place this year, i have new vows… in perimenopause and in health with teeth and without…” Rimes wrote, joking about the instance last June in which her false teeth fell out mid-song during a concert. “Here’s to you catching up and me returning the favor. happy 15th anniversary @eddiecibrian.”

Ahead of the couple’s 15th anniversary, Rimes told E! News in February that she and Cibrian had “evolved so much” as a couple together.

“We’ve evolved so much. We’ve been through so much together,” Rimes said at the time. “Now our boys, my stepsons are 22 and 18. They’re grown boys. And to help raise his sons — we have a very calm life, which is wonderful. And it didn’t start out that way at all, but now, we’ve really grown into — we just love each other. We love being around each other. We laugh a lot. He’s just a good guy, he really is. … So, 15 years is wild to think about that it’s been that long. But so far, so good.”