Tarek El Moussa to Reunite With Ex-Wife Christina Hall on New HGTV Show — and His New Wife Heather Is Also Involved

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa have reunited. The former couple and parents of two starred in the HGTV hit Flip or Flop for 9 years together, even post and during a contentious split. The show officially ended in 2022. Now, they will appear in a new series, The Flip Off, and El Moussa's new wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae, will also appear, as well as Christina's new husband, realtor Josh Hall. The two couples will be competing against one another. Per a release from the network, the friendly exes will "throw down" to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain," PEOPLE reports. The series is slated to premiere in 2025.

"I never thought I'd be doing this," Christina says in a voiceover in the trailer, above. "This is one of the defining moments of my life," Tarek adds. The 30-second teaser is scored by a song with lyrics including, "Did you try to dismiss me? You thought I was history. But now you gotta deal with me. I'm back with a vengeance."

The day before the trailer and announcement, Tarek, Christina and Heather appeared joked in an Instagram post that about Christina and Heather's similarities.

Donning matching black tops with jeans and their blonde hair styled almost exactly alike, the video began with Rae saying "Hi I'm Christina," and then Hall responding by saying "I'm Heather!" Rae responds by saying, "Wait no, that's not right." Then, Hall and Rae El Moussa twist their hair around before Hall shrugs and says "Must be all that bleach." El Moussa appears and says "Well, I guess it is confusing." The video was captioned: "I guess you're not the only ones confused."

This has been a long journey of finding peace. Tarek and Christina's split was nasty, with custody issues and tension on the set of Flip or Flop. In recent years, they've developed a great co-parenting relationship.