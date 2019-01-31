All the Best HGTV Shows You’re Not Watching Yet

HGTV has a number of great series, but the network also has quite a few epic shows that you may not be watching yet.

Flip or Flop, Fixer Upper, House Hunters and Property Brothers are just a small handful of some HGTV shows that have been highly rated over the past several years.

HGTV has spinoffs of some of those shows that you might not have tuned into yet, as well some original shows more people should check out.

Below, we have put together a list of some of the best HGTV shows that you may have missed up until now. Take a look and let us know in the comments which HGTV shows you enjoy most!

‘Fip or Flop: Nashville’

Hosted by: Real estate agents DeRon Jenkins and Page Turner

This spinoff of the iconic HGTV series Flip or Flop (hosted by ex-husband and wife team Tarek and Christina El Moussa) debuted in 2018, and sees hosts Jenkins and Turner flipping house in America’s Music City, Nashville, Tennessee.

‘Good Bones’

Hosted by: Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk

Filmed in and around Indianapolis, Indiana, this house rehabilitation series stars a mother and daughter team who run a business called Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc. Their goal: repair and fix up as many dilapidated homes as they can.

‘Windy City Rehab’

Hosted by: Alison Victoria

As you may have guessed, this HGTV home restoration series is based in the Midwest city of Chicago, Illinois. In it, host Alison Victoria “saves one-of-a-kind architectural features while updating the design with her usable luxurious style.”

‘Boise Boys’

Hosted by: Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell

Two polar opposite friends — refined designer Luke and rugged contractor Clint — work together to transform old houses into a renovated homes in their hometown of Boise, Idaho.

‘Brother vs. Brother’

Hosted by: Jonathan and Drew Scott

Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott appear in this spinoff series where each one of them is given a team, a budget, and a project to complete in an allotted amount of time. As of 2017, it was HGTV’s highest rated show.

‘Holmes on Homes’

Hosted by: Mike Holmes

This series stars general contractor Mike Holmes “visiting homeowners who are in need of help, mainly due to unsatisfactory home renovations performed by hired contractors.” It was previously considered to be the highest rated series on HGTV Canada.

‘Love It or List It, Too’ (‘Love It or List It Vancouver’)

Hosted by: Jillian Harris and Todd Talbot

Staring former Bachelorette Jillian Harris and real estate agent Todd Talbot, this spinoff of Love It or List It features family’s trying to decide if they should stay in the home or put it on the market and move on.

‘Rehab Addict’

Hosted by: Nicole Curtis

Originally airing on the DIY Network, Rehab Addict moved to HGTV staring with Season 4. This home rehabilitation series stars architecture preservation and restoration advocate Nicole Curtis as she fixes up homes and buildings in Saint Paul, Minnesota; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; and Akron, Ohio.