The Royal Family Is Growing: Another Baby Is on the Way

The British Royal Family is growing! Princess Eugenie is expecting her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The princess, 36, and her husband, 40, announced their big baby news on Monday with a statement from Buckingham Palace that read, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.”

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The statement pointed out that the couple’s two older children — sons August, 5, and Ernest, 2 — “are also very excited to have another sibling join the family.”

Meanwhile, King Charles “has been informed and is delighted with the news.”

Eugenie also shared news of her pregnancy on her Instagram page, posting a photo of her sons holding a sonogram of their unborn younger sibling. “Baby Brooksbank due 2026!” Eugenie captioned the post, adding heart and baby emojis.

Princess Eugenie is the younger daughter of King Charles’ disgraced younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and Sarah Ferguson. She married Brooksbank, a marketing executive, after seven years of dating in October 2018 in a royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

In February 2021, the couple welcomed their first son, August Philip Hawke, and in May 2023, they expanded their family once again shortly after the coronation of King Charles with the arrival of their second son, Ernest George Ronnie.

ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 21: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank watch the racing from the Royal Box as they attend day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2025 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

News of Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy comes amid a turbulent time in the family, as her father, the former Prince Andrew, was stripped of his royal titles in October 2025 and forced to relocate from his longtime home at Royal Lodge in Windsor to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Andrew and Ferguson have both been linked to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and the depth of their alleged ties has become more known as the U.S. Department of Justice has gradually released the Epstein files.

Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, but British police are investigating claims of misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets after emails included in the files suggest the former royal shared confidential material with Epstein during his time as UK trade envoy.