‘Storage Wars’ Star Darrell Sheets’ Manner of Death Revealed

Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets’ manner of death has officially been determined following the reality personality’s passing last month.

The 67-year-old’s death has officially been ruled a suicide by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office in Arizona, TMZ reported on Tuesday.

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Lake Havasu Police previously confirmed Sheets’ death last month, announcing that officers responded to a report of a deceased individual at the reality personality’s home at about 2 a.m. on April 22.

participates in A&E’s “Storage Wars” Lockbuster Tour – Hollywood, California held in front of the Dobly Theater at Hollywood & Highland on June 12, 2012 in Hollywood, California.

Sheets appeared in 163 episodes of A&E’s Storage Wars before retiring to Lake Havasu, where he was operating an antique shop called Havasu Show Me Your Junk.

Following Sheets’ death, Storage Wars star Rene Nezhoda claimed that his former rival had been cyberbullied before his passing, with police confirming to TMZ that they are looking into the cyberbullying claims as part of their investigation.

“I know Darrell would want something positive out of this. He had a guy really tormenting him lately on cyberbullying,” Nezhoda told TMZ. “Just cause you watch us on television doesn’t mean you know us … it doesn’t mean you know what we’re about. Also it doesn’t entitle you to bully somebody.”

He continued, “You shouldn’t cyberbully at all. As a matter of fact. If you have somebody in your life that thinks its fun to cyberbully other people, maybe a celebrity athlete or a little girl or school or schoolmate, slap [them] in the back of the head. Make them become a better human being, because you never know what demons somebody faces and what they go through and what you might push them through.”

Nezhoda remembered Sheets as “very hard worker that cared more than anyone,” adding, “We had our moments, we had our run-ins but that’s because we were both competitors … we’re the biggest threats out there. So deep down, me and Darrell were friends.”

On Thursday, Sheets’ son, Brandon Sheets, remembered his dad with a tribute on social media.

“My heart is so broken. . . I love you Dad and I will do my best to live in your honor and respect our family,” Brandon wrote in his caption. “Let’s all continue to build those memories and keep the legacy that is ‘Darrell (The Gambler) Sheets.’”

Brandon noted that he “can’t answer everyone’s questions or concerns right now,” as his family needs “time to process and remember all the good that my father was and will continue to be through my son and I.”

“The love we all have for this man and all his kindness is only a small portion of who he truly is,” he concluded.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.