HGTV Star Marries in Mexico

Wedding bells were ringing for Kortney Wilson this month! The HGTV Canada star, 44, is a married woman after she tied the knot to Ryan Vella in a beachside ceremony Playa del Carmen on Sunday, July 9, Wilson officially introducing "Mr. & Mrs. Vella" on Instagram last week.

The Masters of Flip star and her entrepreneur husband married in a romantic ceremony in front of 140 of their closest friends and family, the couple confirmed to PEOPLE, with Wilson writing on Instagram that they were "surrounded by our chosen family, our beautiful friends, some family, and everyone was overjoyed to support us wholeheartedly." Reflecting on their big day, Wilson added, "you know when you're walking down the aisle and you pause to take a breath and take it all in and the entire audience cheers you down the rest of the aisle, you are in great company. people who just get you," writing that she has "so many things to say, and so many people to thank but right now I'm still in Mexico at Paradisus Playa del Carmen enjoying the after party."

The big day, during which the HGTV star wore a Dany Tabet gown and Brilliant Earth jewelry, came after Wilson and Vella first met on a dating app in 2020 following Wilson's split from her Masters of Flip co-host Dave Wilson. Wilson told PEOPLE that Vella immediately caught her attention, sharing, "this guy. And his eyes. Stopped me in my tracks. They were very kind eyes. Twinkly eyes. And before I could talk myself out of it, I was messaging him back." After striking up romance, the couple became engaged, and following a whirlwind romance, headed down the aisle to say "I do" in a wedding that "was a reminder that we are in control of our own destiny."

"As I walked down the aisle, I stopped halfway and I put my hand to my chest and took a big breath," Wilson recalled. I leaned over a little to stop myself from crying and in that very moment I reminded myself to take it all in. When I stood back up, I locked eyes with Ryan before I met my bridesmaids for the remainder of the walk."

Along with the bridal party, all of whom were "dressed in "shades of orange, fuchsia and red pink," and the wedding attendees, the newlyweds were also joined by Wilson's teenage sons. In a special post on Instagram, Wilson said "last week was magical in every way and the two of them played a beautiful role in that," adding that "the easiest part of the last two years has been watching the kids bond with Ryan."

After exchanging vows, Wilson and Vella celebrated their marriage with their guests at their reception. The couple shared their first dance, which was choreographed, to "I Do," by Kadie Kadan and Johnny Reid. Later in the evening, Wilson's daughter gave a speech, Wilson telling PEOPLE that "the cameras and tissues came out and she knocked it out of the park. She was sassy and classy all at the same time." Wilson said their wedding day was "perfect" and ended with an "epic" dance to "Bohemian Rhapsody" before she and her husband jumped into the pool.