‘The Good Wife’ Actress Settles Divorce

Meryl Streep’s daughter is officially divorced. TMZ reports the Oscar winner’s oldest daughter Mamie Gummer has reached a settlement in her divorce.

The Good Wife star told a Los Angeles court her divorce from Mehar Sethi is settled. She originally filed in February 2025 after six years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

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In the divorce filing, Gummer sought joint legal and physical custody of their two children. She also requested spousal support and asked a court to terminate the court’s ability to award support to Sethi. The former pair wed in 2019, and two weeks later Gummer gave birth to their first child, a son named Peter. Their daughter Mary was born two years after.

It’s unclear what agreement Gummer and Sethi reached regarding financial support and child custody as those details are being kept private. Her divorce came amid other family divorces. Streep and Don Gummer announced their separation in September 2023. In March 2020, Mamie’s sister Grace Gummer filed for divorce from her husband. This is Mamie’s second divorce. She was previously married to actor Benjamin Walker.

Despite being married for 45 years, Streep and her estranged husband had been separated for six years before filing for divorce. “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a representative for Streep said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time of the filing in 2023.

During a 2002 Vogue interview, Streep gave a rare glimpse into her relationship with Gummer, despite them keeping their relationship largely out of the public eye. She attributed their longevity to “goodwill and willingness to bend — and to shut up every once in a while.”

At the time, she said: “There’s no road map on how to raise a family: It’s always an enormous negotiation,” she continued. “But I have a holistic need to work and to have huge ties of love in my life. I can’t imagine eschewing one for the other.”