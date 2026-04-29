‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Divorcing After Welcoming 2 Kids Together

Another Love Is Blind couple is calling it quits.

After welcoming two kids together, Love Is Blind: Sweden’s Amanda Rincon Jongård and Sergio Rincon are divorcing.

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“It’s a decision that has not been taken lightly but this is the ending of our marriage,” Amanda wrote on Instagram on April 21. “I doubt anyone ends up here due to a single disagreement. God knows the effort that have been put in to make it work. I followed my heart and fell in love with Sergio, and I will never regret any part of this journey as our marriage gave us our two beautiful sons.”

Amanda and Sergio fell in love in the pods during the first season of the Swedish version of the popular Netflix reality dating series in 2023, which premiered in 2024. They were one of three couples that season who said “I do,” and welcomed their first child, Ralf, on May 6, 2024. They welcomed their second child, Hugo, on July 2, 2025.

“Now is a time for reflection and growth, and to focus on being the best mom I can be,” Amanda continued in her Instagram post. “We now have a new, coparenting, relationship to learn to navigate. I’m not sure how I will handle everything both emotionally and practically, but one day at a time. One thing I do know is I’m not alone to the title single mom.”

Love Is Blind Sverige S1. (L to R) Sergio, Amanda in Love Is Blind Sverige S1. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Amanda and Sergio are not the only couple from the Love Is Blind franchise who have broken up recently. According to gossip site Deuxmois, Season 10 couple Bri McNees and Connor Spies have reportedly split, with an insider writing, “I have it on good authority that Bri and Connor from Love Is Blind are broken up but have been keeping it quiet for a few weeks.”

It’s unknown what exactly led to Amanda and Sergio’s breakup, but they certainly wouldn’t be the first Love Is Blind couple to end things after the altar, and they definitely won’t be the last. Fans can always watch their love story on Netflix with the first season of Love Is Blind: Sweden, and look forward to what’s next for the two of them as they move on to new chapters in their lives.