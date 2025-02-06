Long-running HGTV series Love It or List It is officially getting a new co-host. It was announced in 2023 that Hilary Farr would be leaving the renovation show after 19 seasons. Now it’s been revealed who is taking over. PEOPLE reports that HGTV star Page Turner will be taking over as the new designer beginning with Season 20, premiering this summer. She will join longtime co-host and real estate agent David Visentin.

Turner is no stranger to HGTV. She previously went up against other HGTV designers on two seasons of Rock the Block and also starred in Flip or Flop: Nashville with her ex, DeRon Jenkins. Turner can also be seen in Fix My Flip, which premiered in 2022. “Her extensive background in real estate and design will be a superpower as she enters into this celebrated real estate rivalry,” Loren Ruch, Head of Content for HGTV, said in a statement. “We cannot wait to watch her give David a run for his money.”

TODAY — Pictured: Hoda Kotb, Andy Cohen, Hilary Farr and David Visentin on Monday, September 16, 2019 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Love It or List It premiered in September 2008, with each episode centering on a couple or family showing their house to designer Farr and real estate agent Visentin, with Farr redesigning the house and Visentin finding real estate listings that fit the homeowners’ needs and budget, asking them by episode’s end if they want to list their current house or love it. While it will be hard to watch the show without Farr, it will be interesting to see how Turner does going up against Visentin.

“I’ve given it so many years of my life,” Farr told PEOPLE when her departure was announced. “It’s got me through hard times. It’s got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people’s lives, and it’s been incredibly gratifying. But now it’s time for me to move on and meet new challenges.”

As of now, a premiere date for Season 20 of Love It or List It has not been revealed, but it will premiere sometime this summer on HGTV. Other than Page Turner stepping in, fans shouldn’t expect too many changes, as the series is expected to keep its original format, at least for the most part. A premiere date should be coming soon for the revamped Love It or List It, but in the meantime, fans will have to remain patient.