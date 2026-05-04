Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Baby Boy, Reveal Name

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have welcomed a new member of their family!

The Good Charlotte rocker, 47, announced on Monday that he and the Back in Action star, 53, had welcomed their third child — a son named Nautas Madden.

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“Cameron and I are happy, excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world, son!!” Madden wrote on Instagram.

The announcement came alongside an image of a pirate ship card featuring the baby’s name and the explanation that it comes from the Latin word “nauta,” meaning, “sailor, navigator, voyager.” Madden also shared other images, including drawings of a cardinal and potted plant, with the baby news.

“We love life with our family- our kids are healthy & happy, and we are grateful!!!” the musician continued. Having a blast [heart] Sending all our best wishes — the Madden Family.” Diaz then commented hearts and sparkles on her husband’s announcement.

Madden and Diaz, who are also parents to daughter Raddix, 6, and son Cardinal, 2, have kept their children out of the spotlight over the years, refusing to discuss them in interviews or share photos of them online.

Diaz has been open about motherhood, however, telling BBC Radio 2‘s Michelle Visage in March 2022 that becoming a mom later in life has impressed upon her the importance of staying “vital.”

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden attend the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

“The women who have children my age are like, literally 20 years younger and that’s an interesting place to be because I’m not that age,” she said at the time. “And that’s totally OK. But I want to feel vital like that for my child. So I want to be able to be the mom who can run around and do all the fun stuff with her, and I want my energy to stay vital.”

The Mask actress added that as she’s gotten older, she’s also seen in a shift in her opinion on beauty. “It’s hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other markers of beauty,” she said. “You’re just sitting in front of the mirror and it’s just toxic. You start to pick yourself apart.”

“You’re like, ‘Why am I sitting here being so mean to myself?’ My body’s strong, my body’s capable. Why am I going to talk down to it? Why am I going to mean to it when it’s carried me this far?” she asked.



