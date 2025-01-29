Christina Haack Says ‘A Lot of Relationships Were Healed’ on ‘The Flip Off’ After Josh Hall Split (Exclusive)

Christina Haack may have been competing against ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa on The Flip Off, but the trio was able to come together like never before when Haack split from husband Josh Hall mid-filming.

Christina, Tarek and Heather opened up about the highs and lows of HGTV’s new house-flipping competition series to PopCulture.com ahead of the Wednesday, Jan. 29 premiere, revealing that Christina’s divorce ended up being a healing thing for some of the other relationships in her life.

“[Splitting with Josh] was stressful. But I think … this whole show and the dynamic, I think it brought all of us closer together,” Christina told PopCulture. “It brought me closer together with [5-year-old son Hudson’s] father [Ant Anstead], and I feel like a lot of relationships were healed during this whole thing going down.”

Having such a “stressful” and “involved” competition helped channel Christina’s stress about her split from Hall, which fans will see during Wednesday’s premiere, and the Christina on the Coast star revealed that her mid-filming breakup ended up being “a benefit” to her odds in the competition.

“I think it was a benefit because I have experience in house flipping and design and Josh didn’t,” she said bluntly. “So it honestly made it a bit easier not to have to go over things with someone or have someone be uncomfortable with [my] dynamic [with Tarek]. It made the whole thing easier.”

Christina valued the chance to develop a new dynamic with her former Flip or Flop co-star ex-husband, with whom she co-parents daughter Taylor and son Brayden, and his wife, who shares son Tristan with the Flipping 101 star.

“Obviously, [Tarek and I] filmed together for a long time, but Flip or Flop never really covered the real dynamic — that would have been a whole other show,” Christina joked. “But Heather and I, it’s the first time we ever worked together, and I think we were both a little bit nervous of what that looked like. And we got way closer throughout the process. I would say we’re actually good friends now. We’ve had so many moments of just laughing hysterically, and it was fun!”

Heather agreed it was a special opportunity to bond with Christina while supporting her during a tough time. “I think she’s in a better place and that’s all that matters — that she’s happy and the kids are happy,” the Selling Sunset personality gushed. “I really feel like I saw a whole different side of Christina being now on her own. It was really nice to see she’s a super strong woman, and we got to see that firsthand and support her no matter what.”

Tarek added that while the show was “very serious” and “very competitive,” with “a lot of highs” and “a lot of lows,” in the end, “everybody came even closer together, and I think we made something pretty special.”

The Flip Off premieres Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV with a special two-hour episode.