Christina Haack Argues With Estranged Husband Josh Hall in ‘The Flip Off’ Sneak Peek: ‘You’re Rude’

Tensions are high on The Flip Off as Josh Hall and Christina Haack’s marital problems take center stage ahead of their July 2024 divorce.

HGTV just released a sneak peek of the new series, which premieres Jan. 29 and also stars Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa, and it’s clear that Hall and Haack were having issues going into the house flipping competition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Hall kicked off the competition against her ex-husband and his new wife with her current husband by her side, the cameras caught a tense moment between the two. “This is a competition. You gotta pull out all stops. Whatever it takes to win, I’ll do it,” Hall tells Haack in the preview. “Halls rule!”

When the Christina on the Coast star doesn’t respond enthusiastically, Hall tells her, “You’re supposed to say it with me or repeat it or something that shows that you’re with me. Remember, you’re a Hall now. Don’t get confused in this competition about what your last name is.”

Once again, Haack stays silent, prompting him to tell her, “You’re rude!” It’s then that Haack clarifies, “I don’t overtalk,” to which her now-estranged husband fires back, “You know how much s— you say and I’m just like, ‘I wish she’d shut up already.’” He then adds, “My wife is pissing me off already.”

The preview then ends with the start of the scene in which Haack tells her ex-husband that she and Hall had split up. A longer version of the scene was teased last month, and features Haack telling her former co-star that she and Hall had a “blow up” that included “middle fingers in [her] face” and admitting that things with her husband “have been bad for a long time.”

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

“The kids literally asked me to leave,” Haack said, referencing the two kids she and Tarek share — 14-year-old Taylor and 9-year-old Brayden. “They told me he’s not nice to me. Why would I stick around?” The Christina in the Country star then broke down, confessing, “I feel like I’m in a tornado all the time and I just can’t get out of it.”

In a press release for The Flip Off, HGTV confirmed that while Hall and Haack were initially competing as a team, “a sudden life change will bring a shocking twist. With even more to prove on her own, Christina will turn to her trusted team, stopping at nothing to silence Tarek’s endless bragging and beat him at his own flipping game.”

In the two-hour premiere, the network teased a “tumultuous house hunt” will turn into Haack dropping “an emotional bombshell on Tarek when she reveals she’s getting divorced and wishes to continue the competition solo.”

The Flip Off premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.