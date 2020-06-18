HGTV's Hot Summer Premieres: Everything to Know and What to Watch

As the coronavirus pandemic continues into the hot summer months, families will be looking for more shows to watch together, and HGTV has stepped up to the plate. The network announced a slate of engaging summer shows featuring fan-favorite hosts like Christina Anstead, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine, and Dave and Kortney Wilson. The schedule will also include new shows that take a different look at renovation and real estate. The summer schedule will include new episodes of Christina on the Coast with Anstead, her husband Ant Anstead and their five children; Hawk and Laine's Good Bones; Alison Victoria's Flipping Across America; and Orlando Soria's Build Me Up. The new shows include Scott McGillivray's Vacation House Rules; the Wilsons' Masters of Home; Danielle Bryk's Generation Renovation: Lake House; Bryan and Sarah Beaumler's Renovation Island; and Beach Around the World. "HGTV has plenty of premiere hours for fans who are uncompromising when it comes to summer viewing options," HGTV president Jane Latman teased in a statement. "We have a series to appeal to every viewer—from in-the-moment, self-shot series like House Hunters: Comedians on Couches and Design at Your Door to family-driven renovation series like Renovation Island and Generation Renovation: Lake House. Millions of fans will have a dozen new series to inspire, entertain and motivate them as they work on their home projects." Scroll on for a look at all the shows HGTV has planned for this summer.

Renovation Island Renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler move their family to a tropical island as they renovate an entire resort in Renovation Island. The show follows the couple's "epic journey" to turn a rundown beachfront resort in The Bahamas into something that will attract vacationers from all around the world. They will use their talents to change up the 10-acre property to give it 18 luxurious hotel rooms, 22 oceanfront villas and make sure it offers the best amenities. The series airs Sundays at 8 p.m. E.T.

Good Bones (Photo: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images) Mother-daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine are back for a new season of Good Bones. In the new season, the two will continue buying up dilapidated properties in Indianapolis to fix up. However, the show will also follow Mina's emotional IVF journey and Karen's decision to retire from day-to-day operations at the family business. New episodes air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Design at Your Door Design at Your Door is an all-star HGTV series where their best-known personalities help out first responders and front-line workers create personalized design plans. The stars appearing on the show are David Bromstad (My Lottery Dream Home), Tiffany Brooks (HGTV Smart Home 2020), Tamara Day (Bargain Mansions), Dave and Jenny Marrs (Fixer to Fabulous), Maureen McCormick (A Very Brady Renovation), Grace Mitchell (One of a Kind), Eve Plumb (A Very Brady Renovation), Orlando Soria (Build Me Up) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab). New episodes air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Generation Renovation: Lake House Generation Renovation: Lake House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. The series stars renovator Danielle Bryk, who built a family cottage for her sister and brother-in-law. This was no easy task, as viewers will find out since she has to convince them that a beloved cabin needs to be rebuilt from the ground-up.

House Hunters: Comedians on Couches House Hunters: Comedians on Couches debuted on Tuesday, June 16 and another episode airs Thursday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET. This remotely-filmed series features some of the top comedians watching House Hunters and providing a commentary track via video conferencing. Dan Levy, Natasha Leggero, Whitney Cummings, Eliot Glazer, John Mulaney, Chris Redd, and J.B. Smoove are featured.

Hot Mess House Hot Mess House starts on Wednesday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET. The new show is hosted by organization expert Cassandra Aarssen, who helps families turn their messy homes into a stress-free environment. Each episode starts with Aarssen taking a video tour of a home and then providing a family with the tips to help them out.

Beach Around the World Beach Around the World is the perfect show for the coronavirus pandemic. It takes viewers around the world without leaving their homes. The show follows families going to off-the-beaten-path destinations to find their perfect beachfront homes. The show starts on Sunday, July 5 at 10 p.m. ET.

Masters of Home In Masters of Home, real estate/renovation experts Dave and Kortney Wilson help their clients change fixer-uppers into dream homes. The couple uses practical designs with low budgets in mind to make sure the clients do not waste money. The show debuts on Monday, July 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

Flipping Across America Flipping Across America is a new show hosted by real estate developer Alison Victoria, who previously hosted Windy City Rehab. In this show, two teams of competing teams of stars and flipping masters will take on different projects in different cities with similar budgets. They will be challenged to acclimate their skills to their environment, understanding that each region of the country has a different style. The show debuts on Thursday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

Vacation House Rules Real estate expert Scott McGillivray hosts the new show Vacation House Rules, which debuts on Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET. McGillivray uses his years of real estate and renovation expertise to help families make the best of their vacation property when they are not there. He helps them turn the homes into profitable vacation homes for visitors.

Build Me Up Build Me Up is a new show starring social media influencer and interior designer Orlando Soria. The show follows his work with homeowners as they embrace the next chapter of their lives, like becoming empty nesters or handling life as a single father. Soria helps make their lives a little better by bringing their personality to their homes. The show debuts on Wednesday, July 22 at 9 p.m. ET.