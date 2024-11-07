Ant Anstead Reportedly Joining ‘The Flip Off’ With Ex-Wife Christina Hall

Christina Haack (formerly Hall) has a new partner in her HGTV spinoff competition series, The Flip Off. amid her divorce from Josh Hall and him being axed from the show, her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, is reportedly now joining the cast. The news comes after the two began following one another on Instagram, and after Haack joked that he could replace Hall.

A source tells PEOPLE, “Ant is going to appear on the show, but he won’t be Christina’s partner,” the source said. Haack told a fan in an Instagram comments it would be “genius” to include Anstead. She then said she “can’t work with anymore exes.”

Working with exes isn’t foreign to her as her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, is on The Flip Off, and they had 10 successful seasons of its predecessor Flip or Flop, some of which was filmed post their divorce. The new show will also feature Tarek’s new wife, Heather, as they compete against Haack.

Tarek and Haack were married for seven years until 2016. They share a daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9.

Anstead and Haack share a son, Hudson. She says the two have been focused on co-parenting civilly. “Ant and I share Hudson… and I feel like he deserves to have us get along,” she said recently.

Hall filed for divorce on July 15 after nearly three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, and requested spousal support from Haack, which she asked a judge to deny in her response.

Their divorce has been less than amicable. The estranged couple have fought over everything from money to property.

In October, Hall denied that he’d asked Haack for $65k monthly in spousal support. In her court documents, Haack alleged: “Josh Hall is requesting $65,000 per month in spousal support from [Christina] on a 2 year, 9 month marriage, which is outrageous when he is self-supporting.” He’s claimed both she and her lawyer are lying.