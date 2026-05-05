Major Netflix Show Canceled, Will End After Season 4

Netflix’s The Night Agent will come to an end with its upcoming fourth season.

As the series began production on its fourth season in Los Angeles on Monday, Netflix announced that Gabriel Basso’s Peter Sutherland will be taking on his final mission.

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The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 309 of The Night Agent. Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2025

“Ever since the initial success of The Night Agent, I’ve been obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show and to Peter Sutherland’s journey,” series creator Shawn Ryan said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for partnering with me on The Night Agent and for giving us the space to deliver a definitive final season to our worldwide legion of fans. We are hard at work to complete our story and to make our final season one our fans will never forget.”

The Night Agent kicked off on a high note with its first season, landing in Netflix’s global top 10 for English-language TV shows for 17 weeks in 2023 and becoming the most-watched show on the platform for the first half of the year. Viewership for Seasons 2 and 3 slipped, however, with the third season appearing in the top 10 for just four weeks earlier this year.

The Night Agent has brought on a number of newcomers for the fourth and final season, with Bosch star Titus Welliver joining as a special DOJ prosecutor, Trevante Rhodes starring opposite Basso as Peter’s new partner, Li Jun Li appearing as the wife of Rhodes’ character, and Elizabeth Lail playing Peter’s ex-fiancée.

The Night Agent. Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver, Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, Albert Jones as Deputy Director Aiden Mosley in episode 302 of The Night Agent. Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2025

While the plot details of Season 4 have yet to be released, the Season 3 description reads, “Night Agent Peter Sutherland is called in to track down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss. This kicks off a sequence of events where Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, while putting him on a collision course with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees — and get them both killed in the process.”

Ryan is the creator, executive producer, and showrunner for The Night Agent via MiddKid Productions. MiddKid’s Marney Hochman also executive produces alongside Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn for Exhibit A; James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou for Project X; David Beaubaire for Sunset Lane Media; as well as Munis Rashid, Paul Bernard, Guy Ferland, and Seth Fisher.