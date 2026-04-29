Horror Movie Star Proposes to Girlfriend While Dressed as His Creepy Character

A horror movie star just proposed to his girlfriend in a creepy but fun way.

Terrifier’s David Howard Thornton popped the question while dressed as his character, Art the Clown.

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In an Instagram Reel, Thornton, as the terrifying Terrifier antagonist, got down on one knee while at the Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo earlier this month. His now-fiancée, Jada, was as happy as ever and was quick to give Art a kiss while holding back tears. Jada also shared some fun photos of the moment on Instagram, and she already updated her bio to “future Mrs. @davidhowardthornton.”

It’s unknown how long the happy couple has been together, as Thornton doesn’t share many personal posts, and Jada has only been frequently posting since June. But she does tag along to Thornton’s convention appearances, so it only makes sense that one of those appearances ends in an engagement.

Thornton, 46, has been portraying Art the Clown since 2016 in Terrifier, which was his first big movie role. He’s also done 2022’s Terrifier 2 and 2024’s Terrifier 3. He is set to reprise his role as Art the Clown in Terrifier 4, but that does not have a release date yet. The character was a big hit at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights event after the Terrifier franchise was heavily featured in 2025.

Aside from the Terrifier franchise, Thornton can also be seen/heard in The Exigency, The Mean One, Stream, Screamboat, Gotham, The Bravest Knight, and Alma’s Way. He appeared as Art the Clown in Mistress Peace Theatre, Bupkis, and A Very Special Terrifier Christmas. Additionally, Art the Clown appeared in the music video for “A Work of Art” by Ice Nine Kills in 2024.

Whether or not Thornton and Jada will have a Terrifier-themed wedding remains to be seen, but it would be fun if he were to be dressed up as Art the Clown at some point during the festivities. At the very least, no one else will be able to say that they were proposed to by the actual Art the Clown as Art the Clown.