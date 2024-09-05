'The Irrational' Casts Ron Canada in Key Role

Ron Canada is joining The Irrational in a pretty important role. TVLine reports that the Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan actor has been cast as Eli Mercer, the father of Jesse L. Martin's Alec and Travina Springer's Kylie. While The Irrational will be returning in October for Season 2, Canada's first episode will tentatively premiere on Feb. 4 for the back half of the season. This could mean that the series will be building up to his inevitable appearance or just throw him in there when the show comes back during midseason.

Canada has been in the acting game since the early '80s, and there is no sign of him slowing down any time soon. His most recent credits include Girls5eva, short-lived CBS procedural East New York, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Law & Order: SVU, and The Equalizer, among many others. As of now, it's unknown how many episodes Canada will be in or what will bring Eli to town. It could be either a good thing or a bad thing for her children, and it should be interesting to see how that storyline progresses.

Not much is known about the second season of the NBC drama, but the premiere should wrap up the cliffhanger from the Season 1 finale. Viewers saw Karen David's Rose getting a flat tire and also getting kidnapped. With Rose being Alec's love interest, he will definitely be doing all that he can to get her back. It's been a long wait, as the Season 1 finale aired in February, but luckily, Season 2 isn't too far behind.

The Irrational Season 2 is set to premiere on NBC's fall 2024 schedule, but not in its original slot. The Irrational has been pushed back a week due to the vice presidential debate. Instead of premiering on Oct. 1, it will now premiere on Oct. 8. It's not much of a pushback, especially since fans have been waiting for Season 2 since the show nabbed an early renewal late last year. And with Ron Canada joining the series later in the season, there will be much to look forward to.

While Canada won't be on the show until early 2025, fans can still watch the Season 2 premiere of The Irrational on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The first season is streaming now on Peacock.